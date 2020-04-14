Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

Get Sharp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SHCAY opened at $2.57 on Friday. Sharp has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 176.82% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharp (SHCAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.