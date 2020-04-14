Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) to Sell

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

AY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.38. 357,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,975. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. Atlantica Yield has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $213.29 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,939,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 335.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 140,086 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

