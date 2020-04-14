Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

ALTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

NASDAQ ALTG opened at $4.78 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Daniel Shribman bought 47,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $502,365.80. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 208,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,980,257.79. Insiders acquired 810,834 shares of company stock worth $7,368,718 over the last three months.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alta Equipment Group (ALTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.