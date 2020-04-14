Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) to Hold

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Get AGEAS/S alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGEAS/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,262. AGEAS/S has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $60.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92.

About AGEAS/S

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGEAS/S (AGESY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGEAS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGEAS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.