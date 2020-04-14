Zacks: Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H’s rating score has improved by 25% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H an industry rank of 224 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.44. 20,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

