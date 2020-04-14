Zacks: Brokerages Set $10.38 Target Price for Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO)

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) has received an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $10.38 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aware an industry rank of 231 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Aware alerts:

ATCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aware from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Aware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

ATCO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.45. 35,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,783. Aware has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.61 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

About Aware

Atlas Corp. operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of November 14, 2019, it operated a fleet of 119 containerships. The company was formerly known as Seaspan Corporation.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aware (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.