Zacks: Brokerages Expect State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for State Auto Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. State Auto Financial reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that State Auto Financial will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow State Auto Financial.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.30 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

STFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Larocco acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $112,950.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. State Auto Financial has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

