Zacks: Brokerages Expect Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) will post sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IMV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10,000.00 to $70,000.00. IMV posted sales of $60,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full year sales of $1.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $3.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.60 million, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $3.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IMV.

IMV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IMV in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IMV stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of IMV worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 259,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,052. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

