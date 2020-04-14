Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.15 Million

Analysts expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to announce sales of $42.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.10 million. Bridge Bancorp posted sales of $39.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $173.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.60 million to $174.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $183.30 million, with estimates ranging from $178.70 million to $187.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bridge Bancorp.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 24.84%.

BDGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDGE. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in Bridge Bancorp by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 153,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 41,363 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 161,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 63,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

BDGE traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 88,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,938. The stock has a market cap of $410.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bridge Bancorp has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $34.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.07%.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

