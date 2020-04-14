Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $339.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post $339.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $332.97 million to $343.30 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $214.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TVTY. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Tivity Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

In other news, Director Lee Shapiro bought 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,648. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sara Finley bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. Insiders acquired a total of 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,899,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,645,000 after buying an additional 75,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at $14,320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tivity Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

