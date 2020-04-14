Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ OPNT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,548. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $43.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.71.
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.
