Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,548. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $43.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

