Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Natural Gas Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.11. Natural Gas Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Natural Gas Services Group.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NGS shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Natural Gas Services Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 254,328 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 104,576 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGS traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 66,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,492. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

