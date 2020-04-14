Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.62. Iron Mountain reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,457,000 after purchasing an additional 637,543 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,976,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,902. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

