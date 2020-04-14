Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). IRIDEX reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.33% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRIX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,535. The company has a market cap of $25.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.12.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

