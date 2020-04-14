Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. American Superconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.47% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,957. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $130.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.90. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

