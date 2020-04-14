Zacks: Analysts Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.60 Million

Analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to post sales of $152.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.30 million and the highest is $156.17 million. Landec reported sales of $152.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $584.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.50 million to $585.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $584.72 million, with estimates ranging from $549.61 million to $605.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of Landec stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $295.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Landec by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Landec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Landec by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,865,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after buying an additional 665,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Landec by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 481,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 35,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.