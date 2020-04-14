Zacks: Analysts Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to Post $0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Avid Technology also posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.85 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

AVID has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

AVID stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 19,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,534. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $246.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 22.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 579,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 118,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 191,065 shares during the last quarter. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

