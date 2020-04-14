Zacks: Analysts Expect Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.80. 260,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,509. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 487,162 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after buying an additional 230,578 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 60.8% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 509.9% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 577,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 483,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,413 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.