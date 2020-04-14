Zacks: Analysts Anticipate THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.93 Million

Equities analysts expect THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) to announce $9.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for THL Credit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.63 million to $10.23 million. THL Credit posted sales of $14.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full year sales of $39.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.50 million to $41.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $41.56 million, with estimates ranging from $38.50 million to $44.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover THL Credit.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCRD shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. THL Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

In related news, CEO Medhi Mahmud bought 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $102,108.84. Also, insider James R. Fellows bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 90,066 shares of company stock worth $263,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRD. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in THL Credit by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 657,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,212 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in THL Credit by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,018,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 77,256 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in THL Credit by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,626,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 57,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in THL Credit by 431.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in THL Credit by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 37,957 shares in the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCRD stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,367. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. THL Credit has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. THL Credit’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

