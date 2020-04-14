Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,191. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $140.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 48.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

