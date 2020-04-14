Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. Fastenal also reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,028,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,727,451. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 120.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

