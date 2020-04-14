Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Million

Analysts expect Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) to post $4.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.03 million. Eastside Distilling posted sales of $3.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full year sales of $20.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.79 million to $24.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastside Distilling.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 123.81% and a negative net margin of 102.63%.

EAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Eastside Distilling worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

EAST traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. 4,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,604. Eastside Distilling has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $10.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastside Distilling (EAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.