Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.30. CVB Financial posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CVB Financial.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of CVB Financial stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 81,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,760. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

In related news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 24.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,791 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.