Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVDL shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 277,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,951. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $349.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

