Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to Post $0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. American River Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

AMRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of American River Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American River Bankshares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American River Bankshares by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American River Bankshares by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American River Bankshares by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRB stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

