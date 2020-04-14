Zacks: 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $17.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, Director William M. Rue bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $67,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 209,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,783.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John T. Andreacio bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $133.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.75.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. On average, analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

