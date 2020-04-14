Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Yeti from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.

YETI stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. Yeti has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.91.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yeti will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $906,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $125,996.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,475,384 shares of company stock worth $397,456,228 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Yeti by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,619,000 after buying an additional 303,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yeti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yeti by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after buying an additional 156,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Yeti by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 444,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,447,000 after buying an additional 157,936 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

