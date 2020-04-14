YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Head to Head Contrast

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YayYo and GTY Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YayYo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GTY Technology $36.44 million 6.33 -$97.37 million N/A N/A

YayYo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTY Technology.

Profitability

This table compares YayYo and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YayYo N/A N/A N/A GTY Technology -303.53% -18.13% -13.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for YayYo and GTY Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YayYo 0 0 1 0 3.00 GTY Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

YayYo presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 3,153.25%. GTY Technology has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 66.28%. Given YayYo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe YayYo is more favorable than GTY Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of YayYo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of GTY Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

YayYo beats GTY Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YayYo

YayYo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and public sector budgeting and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

