XYO Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, IDEX, DDEX and KuCoin. XYO has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $3,735.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.42 or 0.04443478 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00067790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014434 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010078 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, LATOKEN, KuCoin, DEx.top, YoBit, BitMart and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

