Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Position Lifted by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Xilinx by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 200,349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $19,588,000 after buying an additional 29,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Xilinx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.92. 2,185,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,207. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.56.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

