Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Holdings Trimmed by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Xcel Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after buying an additional 8,116,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,840 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,745,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,398,000 after buying an additional 716,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,681,000 after buying an additional 646,500 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XEL traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.80. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. UBS Group cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

