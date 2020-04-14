XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) released its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. XCel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

