X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 133.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XFOR. Citigroup cut their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a current ratio of 13.69.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.17. Equities analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $17,639,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,141,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after buying an additional 548,500 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,445,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,099.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 172,903 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

