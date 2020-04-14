W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.01, 203,940 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,447,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W&T Offshore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $328.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.98.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.08 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. Analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 259,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $8,201,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,816,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after acquiring an additional 864,087 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,331,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,445,000 after purchasing an additional 599,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,255,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 471,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 267,969 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

