Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.11, 31,770 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,419,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.