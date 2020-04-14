Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $5.50 to $3.25 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wisdom Tree Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of WETF opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $438.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, Director Anthony Bossone bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00. Also, insider Jeremy Schwartz bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 345,628 shares of company stock worth $1,425,344. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $2,225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 2,247.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 283,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

