Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Down 2%

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.56 and last traded at $35.38, approximately 23,977 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,000,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.
WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $69.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.51.
In other news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,160,000 after acquiring an additional 119,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,142,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,011,000 after acquiring an additional 127,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTFC)
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
