Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Down 2%

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.56 and last traded at $35.38, approximately 23,977 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,000,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $69.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,160,000 after acquiring an additional 119,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,142,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,011,000 after acquiring an additional 127,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

