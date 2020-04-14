Winning Points Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Winning Points Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.2% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 519.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,001 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,844,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 40,403,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,001,234. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $122.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.