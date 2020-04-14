Winning Points Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 944.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $2,150,794.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,164,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

