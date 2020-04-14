Winning Points Advisors LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Winning Points Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $304,484,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,857,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,325,000 after buying an additional 169,390 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,108,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,488,000 after buying an additional 57,508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,432,000 after acquiring an additional 177,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,335,000 after acquiring an additional 238,601 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $81.52. 37,632,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,339,645. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.52 and a 52-week high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

