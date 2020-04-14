Winning Points Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Winning Points Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,792,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140,912. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

