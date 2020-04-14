Winning Points Advisors LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $3,853,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 23.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

OXY stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 40,543,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,969,248. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $67.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.93%.

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

