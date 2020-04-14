Winning Points Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Winning Points Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. BP comprises about 2.2% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $5,562,210,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of BP by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,509,000 after buying an additional 1,836,906 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,803 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,075,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $27,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

BP stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.44. 12,312,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,898,447. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $45.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.