Winning Points Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 2,080.0% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 2,812.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

CRON has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Cronos Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Cronos Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,402,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,188. Cronos Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.32.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.