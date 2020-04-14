Winning Points Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)

Winning Points Advisors LLC lessened its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,355 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Boulder Growth & Income Fund comprises 2.4% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIF. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,993 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 121,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 107,017 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

