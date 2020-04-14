Winning Points Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Winning Points Advisors LLC cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $8,149,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Biogen by 14.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after buying an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded up $10.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.76. 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,162. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.97.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $338.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.40.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

