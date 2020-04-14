Winmill & CO. Inc. Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.1% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.45.

UNH traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $263.51. 2,964,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,832,588. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.70 and its 200 day moving average is $266.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.