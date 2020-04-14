Winmill & CO. Inc. Sells 18,800 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Winmill & CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas accounts for 2.2% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.98. 4,563,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,102,185. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

