Winmill & CO. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.4% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after buying an additional 8,819,241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after buying an additional 3,525,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.14. 17,327,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,045,279. The company has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

