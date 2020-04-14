Winmill & CO. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Genworth Financial worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

GNW stock remained flat at $$3.58 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,363,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,596. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

